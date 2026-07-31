Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3 billion-$42.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.4 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. TD lifted their target price on Magna International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Magna International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Magna International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Magna International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. Magna International has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.60%.The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Magna International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,887 shares of the company's stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 157,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

Further Reading

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