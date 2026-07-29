Magnite (MGNI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2484 per share and revenue of $179.1860 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $164.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Magnite's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Magnite

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other news, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 37,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $675,799.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,277,161. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Pearson sold 10,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $168,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,236,365.65. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 491,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,734 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magnite by 75.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc NASDAQ: MGNI operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite's offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers' ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

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