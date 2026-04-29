Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.7143.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Main Street Capital to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.4%

MAIN opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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