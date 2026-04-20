MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.30 million. MainStreet Bank had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.51%.

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MainStreet Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $187.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.56. MainStreet Bank has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

MainStreet Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. MainStreet Bank's payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bank by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 767,792 shares of the company's stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 257,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MainStreet Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bank by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MainStreet Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,351 shares of the company's stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MainStreet Bank by 3,454.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,821 shares of the company's stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 131,028 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised MainStreet Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings raised MainStreet Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on MainStreet Bank

MainStreet Bank Company Profile

MainStreet Bank Group, Inc NASDAQ: MNSB is the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank, a community bank headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Its core focus is on building long‐term relationships within the communities it serves.

MainStreet Bank's product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

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