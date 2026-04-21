Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

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MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Malibu Boats from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company's stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business's revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company's product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu's vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

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