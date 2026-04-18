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Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Mama's Creations logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) from "hold" to buy, joining other recent upgrades including Zacks to "strong-buy," Weiss to "buy," and DA Davidson raising its target to $25, leaving a MarketBeat consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $18.80.
  • In the latest quarter MAMA reported EPS of $0.05 (meeting estimates) and revenue of $53.99M (above $52.64M expected), with a net margin of 3.06% and ROE of 15.31%; analysts forecast about $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Shares opened at $14.69, trade in a 52‑week range of $6.07–$17.85, have a market cap of roughly $597M and a P/E of 122.42, and are ~45% owned by institutional investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mama's Creations.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mama's Creations to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mama's Creations currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA

Mama's Creations Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $14.69 on Friday. Mama's Creations has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.30 million, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.64 million. Mama's Creations had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mama's Creations will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama's Creations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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Analyst Recommendations for Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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