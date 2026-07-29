Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.60. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 197,672 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TUSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mammoth Energy Services currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUSK

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Insider Transactions at Mammoth Energy Services

In other news, insider Wexford Capital Lp purchased 4,019,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,450,892.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,620,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,614,051.40. This trade represents a 60.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,029,574 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,352 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,575,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11,736.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,491 shares of the energy company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 726.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,761 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a diversified energy services company that primarily provides hydraulic fracturing and complementary well completion and production services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies across North America. Its core offerings include fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, wireline, nitrogen pumping, and pressure pumping equipment, supported by proprietary fluid blends and digital monitoring systems. In addition to conventional oilfield services, the company operates a dedicated solar division—Mammoth Solar—that delivers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale and commercial solar projects.

Mammoth's fracturing operations are focused on major shale plays such as the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Williston Basin, and Rockies regions.

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