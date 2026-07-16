Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310.60 and last traded at GBX 307.80, with a volume of 6221730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 280 price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Man Group to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 295 to GBX 310 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 271.

View Our Latest Report on Man Group

Man Group Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laurie Fitch acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £42,750. Also, insider Colin Bell bought 18,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,818. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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