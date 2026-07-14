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Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Man Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Man Group shares rose above their 200-day moving average during Monday’s trading, with the stock reaching as high as GBX 303.40 and last trading at GBX 300.18.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Citigroup trimmed its price target to GBX 285, Deutsche Bank moved to a hold rating with a GBX 310 target, and Jefferies reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 280 target.
  • Recent insider buying may signal confidence, as executives Colin Bell and Laurie Fitch purchased shares in May and June, respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Man Group.

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.88 and traded as high as GBX 303.40. Man Group shares last traded at GBX 300.18, with a volume of 2,144,941 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Man Group to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 295 to GBX 310 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 271.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Man Group

Man Group Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Man Group

In related news, insider Colin Bell bought 18,050 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,818. Also, insider Laurie Fitch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £42,750. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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