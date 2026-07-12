Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.4545.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.90. 483,897 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,416. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $247.22. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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