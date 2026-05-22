Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.9091.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

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Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,264,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $447,182,000 after purchasing an additional 671,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 479.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 454,095 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,449,000 after purchasing an additional 375,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,742 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $145,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $134.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.12. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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