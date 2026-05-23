Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.91.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.95. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $119.06 and a 52-week high of $247.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,264,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $447,182,000 after purchasing an additional 671,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 479.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 454,095 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,449,000 after purchasing an additional 375,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 76.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,742 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $145,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Manhattan Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Manhattan Associates wasn't on the list.

While Manhattan Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here