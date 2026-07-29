Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $168.17, but opened at $195.00. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $211.2470, with a volume of 398,027 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.03 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

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Key Manhattan Associates News

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $1.39 per share versus the $1.32 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $297.8 million, ahead of the $289.0 million forecast. Manhattan Associates Q2 earnings report

Adjusted earnings were $1.39 per share versus the $1.32 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $297.8 million, ahead of the $289.0 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Cloud growth remains the main catalyst: Cloud subscription revenue jumped 26% year over year to $126.7 million, supporting higher sales and profitability. The company also reported $2.47 billion in remaining performance obligations, providing visibility into future revenue. MANH Q2 earnings beat estimates

Cloud subscription revenue jumped 26% year over year to $126.7 million, supporting higher sales and profitability. The company also reported $2.47 billion in remaining performance obligations, providing visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised or strengthened: Manhattan Associates now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $1.160 billion to $1.166 billion and GAAP earnings of $3.59 to $3.65 per share. The company is also introducing “Active Editions” and targeting $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion in RPO, signaling confidence in recurring cloud demand. Manhattan Associates 2026 guidance

Manhattan Associates now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $1.160 billion to $1.166 billion and GAAP earnings of $3.59 to $3.65 per share. The company is also introducing “Active Editions” and targeting $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion in RPO, signaling confidence in recurring cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $186 to $218 and maintained an Outperform rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing cloud acceleration and agent-based capabilities. Baird price-target update

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $186 to $218 and maintained an Outperform rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing cloud acceleration and agent-based capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Management repurchased approximately 874,000 shares for $125 million during the quarter, which supports per-share value but reduces available cash.

Management repurchased approximately 874,000 shares for $125 million during the quarter, which supports per-share value but reduces available cash. Negative Sentiment: GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.85 from $0.93 a year earlier, and two executives reported share sales. A law firm has also announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches; no wrongdoing has been established, but the matter could create an overhang. Rosen Law Firm investigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,909 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $6,066,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 187,555 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,505,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,117 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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