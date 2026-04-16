Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 58.97%.

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Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Manhattan Bridge Capital's payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 140.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc NASDAQ: LOAN is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The firm structures short-term bridge loans, senior secured debt and mezzanine debt facilities to support clients' growth initiatives, working capital needs and acquisition financing requirements. Its investment approach is designed to deliver flexible, asset-backed financing tailored to the unique cash-flow profiles of its portfolio companies.

Operating primarily from its New York headquarters, Manhattan Bridge Capital partners with businesses in a variety of sectors, including business services, consumer products, healthcare and industrial manufacturing.

Further Reading

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