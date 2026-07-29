MannKind (MNKD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $108.8040 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.38 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 6.63%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MannKind alerts: Sign Up

MannKind Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 16,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $55,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 808,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,346.32. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Zacks Research lowered MannKind from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MannKind from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNKD

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MannKind, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MannKind wasn't on the list.

While MannKind currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here