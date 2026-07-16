ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $49.6930, with a volume of 712093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS.

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ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently -389.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,513 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,197 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.73.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Further Reading

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