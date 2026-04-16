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Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • On April 16, MarketBeat’s screener flagged seven manufacturing stocks to watch: TSM, AMAT, FN, FLY, FREY, JCI, and AZN.
  • These names were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among manufacturing stocks in recent days, indicating elevated investor attention.
  • MarketBeat reminds investors that manufacturing stocks are economically sensitive/cyclical, with performance tied to industrial activity, demand, commodity costs, and supply‑chain conditions.
  • Interested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Fabrinet, Firefly Aerospace, FREYR Battery, Johnson Controls International, and Astrazeneca are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as machinery, electronics, automobiles, chemicals, and consumer products—through fabrication, assembly, or processing. Investors treat them as economically sensitive or cyclical holdings because their performance often reflects changes in industrial activity, demand, commodity costs, and supply‑chain conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FN

Firefly Aerospace (FLY)

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLY

FREYR Battery (FREY)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FREY

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Astrazeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

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