Manulife Financial (MFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $7.2825 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Manulife Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Manulife Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

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