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Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Marathon Digital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Marathon Digital shares fell 4.7% on Friday, trading as low as $12.33 before closing near $12.60, even as volume stayed roughly in line with average levels.
  • The biggest catalyst is the company’s agreement to acquire more than 1,200 acres of powered land in Texas, a site that could support up to 2 GW of grid capacity by 2028 and significantly expand its AI/high-performance computing ambitions.
  • Wall Street remains split on MARA: analysts cite upside from the AI infrastructure pivot, but concerns remain about execution risk, valuation, and the company’s move away from pure Bitcoin mining; meanwhile, insiders have also been selling shares recently.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.60. 45,661,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 45,460,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Trending Headlines about Marathon Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 5.36.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $391,946.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,562,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,008,628.25. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 231,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,888. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 194,855 shares of company stock worth $2,465,975 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 4,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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