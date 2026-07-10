Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.7% - What's Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.60. 45,661,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 45,460,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.83.

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Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 5.36.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $391,946.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,562,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,008,628.25. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 231,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,888. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 194,855 shares of company stock worth $2,465,975 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 4,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Further Reading

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