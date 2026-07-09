Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 10% - What's Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 77,908,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 45,415,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

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Key Stories Impacting Marathon Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.83.

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Marathon Digital Stock Up 10.0%

The business's 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 5.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 7,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 231,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,705,888. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 963,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,733,694. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4,345.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company's stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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