Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Sells 1,502,000 Shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,502,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $5,121,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,555,667 shares in the company, valued at $73,504,824.47. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $5,310,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin purchased 287,916 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $970,276.92.

On Thursday, June 25th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin purchased 383,600 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $1,292,732.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 739,178 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,476,246.30.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 275,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $926,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $6,264,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $5,265,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $4,287,500.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $5,929,500.00.

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Pampa Energia Stock Performance

PAM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 63,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Pampa Energia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 20.31%.The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC raised Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pampa Energia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 85.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 21.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company's stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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