Marie Mendoza Sells 1,013 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $54,185.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,126.04. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $113,535.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,516 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $134,878.52.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,410. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 314.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos continues to benefit from rising defense spending and demand for unmanned systems, with recent results showing 22.6% revenue growth and a record backlog.

Kratos continues to benefit from rising defense spending and demand for unmanned systems, with recent results showing 22.6% revenue growth and a record backlog. Neutral Sentiment: A market article singled out KTOS as a long-term growth name after its pullback, arguing the recent weakness may have improved the entry point versus earlier highs. 3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Before the Market's Next Big Move

A market article singled out KTOS as a long-term growth name after its pullback, arguing the recent weakness may have improved the entry point versus earlier highs. Negative Sentiment: Director and executive insider sales, including a 3,000-share sale by Bradley L. Boyd and additional sales by Phillip D. Carrai and Marie Mendoza, may be adding pressure to the stock. SEC filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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