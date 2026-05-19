Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Marie Mendoza Sells 1,013 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kratos SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,013 shares on May 15 at an average price of $53.49, for proceeds of about $54,185. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and she still owned 65,996 shares afterward.
  • KTOS stock fell 1.4% to $53.47 amid lighter-than-average trading volume. The shares remain well below their 52-week high of $134.00, though the company has a strong balance sheet with a quick ratio of 5.08 and low debt-to-equity of 0.04.
  • Kratos posted better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $0.16 versus estimates of $0.13 and revenue of $371 million versus $345 million expected. Revenue rose 22.6% year over year, and analysts still see moderate buy-rated upside with an average price target of $96.28.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $54,185.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,126.04. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $113,535.00.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,516 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $134,878.52.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,410. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 314.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Kratos continues to benefit from rising defense spending and demand for unmanned systems, with recent results showing 22.6% revenue growth and a record backlog.
  • Neutral Sentiment: A market article singled out KTOS as a long-term growth name after its pullback, arguing the recent weakness may have improved the entry point versus earlier highs. 3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Before the Market's Next Big Move
  • Negative Sentiment: Director and executive insider sales, including a 3,000-share sale by Bradley L. Boyd and additional sales by Phillip D. Carrai and Marie Mendoza, may be adding pressure to the stock. SEC filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
tc pixel
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines