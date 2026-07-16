MarineMax (HZO) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $682.29 million for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $527.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. MarineMax has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $766.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MarineMax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MarineMax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 94,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MarineMax by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,078 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 383,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 109,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,922 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

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