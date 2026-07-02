Marita Zuraitis Sells 7,500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $394,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 314,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,777.98. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $346,875.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marita Zuraitis sold 14 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $646.10.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Marita Zuraitis sold 2 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92.30.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Marita Zuraitis sold 403 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $18,546.06.

On Monday, May 4th, Marita Zuraitis sold 266 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $12,278.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 6,815 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $314,580.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $346,200.00.

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Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.8%

HMN stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 54,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,376 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,463,000 after buying an additional 97,366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 50,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,107 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 67,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company's stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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