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Mark Kidd Sells 6,000 Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Iron Mountain logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Iron Mountain EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares on June 1 at an average price of $126.70, for proceeds of $760,200. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and Kidd still holds 113,507 shares.
  • Iron Mountain’s stock was up 1.8% in Tuesday trading, reaching $128.32. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion and is trading near its 52-week high of $134.09.
  • The company beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.60 EPS on $1.94 billion in revenue versus forecasts for $0.50 EPS and $1.86 billion in revenue. Iron Mountain also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.864 per share, payable July 3, which works out to a 2.7% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 8th, Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $616,260.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE IRM traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.32. 1,508,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,720. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 379.12%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

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