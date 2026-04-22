Markel Group (MKL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $26.22 per share and revenue of $2.3754 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,966.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,976.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,023.22. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,733.51 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total transaction of $207,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Markel Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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