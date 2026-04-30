Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Given New $1,950.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Brean Capital started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

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Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,757.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,954.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,020.27. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,740.30 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 13.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 117.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Markel Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Markel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underwriting performance improved — Markel’s insurance operations reported a better combined ratio (~93%), showing discipline in underwriting and lower underwriting losses versus prior periods. PR: Q1 Results

Underwriting performance improved — Markel’s insurance operations reported a better combined ratio (~93%), showing discipline in underwriting and lower underwriting losses versus prior periods. Positive Sentiment: Top‑line and segment strength in places — some reports note revenue of ~$2.82B (above some analyst estimates), indicating business activity remained solid even as results were distorted by investment marks. MarketBeat: Q1 Metrics

Top‑line and segment strength in places — some reports note revenue of ~$2.82B (above some analyst estimates), indicating business activity remained solid even as results were distorted by investment marks. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call tone: “strong core, volatile markets” — management framed the quarter as solid underwriting and business fundamentals but stressed that market volatility and geopolitical risks drove investment volatility. Listen/transcript available. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call tone: “strong core, volatile markets” — management framed the quarter as solid underwriting and business fundamentals but stressed that market volatility and geopolitical risks drove investment volatility. Listen/transcript available. Negative Sentiment: Large mark‑to‑market investment losses drove the headline — Markel reported substantial net investment losses (~$727.6M) and an operating loss (~$273M), producing comprehensive/shareholder losses and a large EPS miss on GAAP basis. This is the principal trigger for the stock weakness. QuiverQuant: Investment Losses

Large mark‑to‑market investment losses drove the headline — Markel reported substantial net investment losses (~$727.6M) and an operating loss (~$273M), producing comprehensive/shareholder losses and a large EPS miss on GAAP basis. This is the principal trigger for the stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS and headline miss — reported EPS figures missed consensus (wide swing from expectations), which often drives outsized near‑term selling in insurer stocks because book value/earnings volatility matters to investor valuations. Zacks: EPS Miss

GAAP EPS and headline miss — reported EPS figures missed consensus (wide swing from expectations), which often drives outsized near‑term selling in insurer stocks because book value/earnings volatility matters to investor valuations. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and market‑risk exposure highlighted — the company disclosed elevated exposure to geopolitical tensions and market volatility that pressured the investment portfolio and could mean continued quarter‑to‑quarter GAAP swings. TipRanks: Risk Disclosure

Geopolitical and market‑risk exposure highlighted — the company disclosed elevated exposure to geopolitical tensions and market volatility that pressured the investment portfolio and could mean continued quarter‑to‑quarter GAAP swings. Negative Sentiment: Investor/ownership signals — recent reporting highlights insider sales and institutional reductions in prior quarters, which can exacerbate sell pressure after a headline miss. QuiverQuant: Ownership Data

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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