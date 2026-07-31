Markel Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Markel Group NYSE: MKL reported second-quarter adjusted operating income of $436 million, down from $578 million a year earlier, while net income to common shareholders rose to $1.2 billion, or $93 per diluted share, from $631 million, or $50 per diluted share. The company said quarterly net income was aided by $1.2 billion of net investment gains, which more than offset investment losses recorded in the first quarter.

Operating revenue, excluding net investment gains, was flat at $4 billion in the quarter. For the first half of 2026, adjusted operating income totaled $934 million, compared with $1.1 billion in the prior-year period, while net income to common shareholders increased to $957 million from $753 million.

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Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner said the company evaluates near-term progress using adjusted operating income, which excludes public-equity market swings and amortization expense, while using a longer time horizon to assess operating performance and capital allocation.

For the five years ended June 2026, Gayner said average annual operating income was $2.5 billion, up from $1.2 billion in the prior five-year period, representing a 15% compound annual growth rate. Average operating income per share rose at a 16% compound annual rate to $188.94, while the company reduced its outstanding share count by just under 10% over the period.

Insurance underwriting improved, despite catastrophe losses

Markel Insurance reported a 93% combined ratio for the fourth consecutive quarter, improving from 97% in the second quarter of 2025. The result reflected favorable prior-year reserve development and a slightly lower expense ratio, partly offset by $41 million, or 2 points on the combined ratio, of catastrophe losses tied to the Middle East conflict.

Underwriting gross written premiums declined to $2.4 billion from $2.8 billion. However, premiums grew 10% excluding the company’s exit from Global Reinsurance and the transition of its Hagerty program to a fronting model. Adjusted operating income in the insurance operation rose to $376 million from $270 million, supported by improved underwriting profitability and higher net investment income.

International gross written premiums rose 31% to $890 million, led by marine and energy, general liability, and professional liability. Its combined ratio was 82%, including 6 points of Middle East-related losses.

U.S. wholesale and specialty premiums fell 4% to $799 million amid intentional reductions in binding contractors and casualty lines and softer property pricing. Its combined ratio improved to 97% from 102%.

Programs and solutions premiums fell 27% to $717 million due primarily to the Hagerty shift. Excluding that effect, premiums grew 6%. The combined ratio increased to 94% from 91%, reflecting a higher accident-year loss ratio in personal umbrella and certain delegated programs.

Markel Insurance CEO Simon Wilson said the company has prioritized “the sanity of bottom-line profit over the vanity of top-line growth.” He said the insurer has reorganized into three divisions and 14 business units, each with assigned leadership and financial and strategic plans.

Wilson also described a series of technology initiatives, including the launch of Cortex, a new business unit focused on hard-to-place U.S. casualty risks. Markel partnered with Bain & Co. on the initiative. The insurer also said it has applied agentic AI to six classes of business totaling more than $500 million of existing gross written premiums, with initial risk-assessment time declining by 50% to 90%, depending on the line of business.

State National charge weighs on financial segment

The financial segment recorded an adjusted operating loss of $149 million in the quarter, compared with adjusted operating income of $78 million a year earlier. The decline stemmed primarily from a $205 million bad-debt charge at State National, related to a collateral shortfall associated with a capacity provider in bankruptcy.

Gayner said the affected business began in 2012 and Markel stopped writing on the programs in 2021. He described the event as State National’s first substantial credit loss in more than 40 years and said Markel’s reserve estimate was intended to be conservative.

During the question-and-answer session, Chief Financial Officer Brian Costanzo said the company obtained more granular program data, completed an internal actuarial review and engaged an outside third party. The business was primarily primary habitational casualty, with a smaller excess-casualty component concentrated in a handful of states.

Gayner said the collateral itself was sound, but loss estimates had developed faster than the collateral level. Executive Vice President Andrew Crowley added that the company’s review would result in collateral increases from other financially healthy reinsurers for similar lines of business.

Investments, consumer operations and capital allocation

Net investment income increased 11% to $256 million, reflecting a higher average book yield and larger average fixed-maturity balances. The fair value of Markel’s public-equity portfolio rose to $13.5 billion at quarter-end from $12.3 billion at the end of the first quarter. The company reported cumulative pretax unrealized gains of $9.3 billion on its equity holdings.

Industrial revenue increased 2% to $1 billion, supported by a December 2025 bolt-on acquisition, while adjusted operating income declined to $75 million from $105 million. Costanzo cited tighter margins and softer demand in the car-hauling equipment business. Crowley said the segment was also affected by cyclical declines in car hauling and industrial bakery equipment, as well as long-term selling, general and administrative investments at some businesses.

Consumer and other segment revenue rose 4% to $552 million, driven by ornamental plants during its seasonally strongest period. Adjusted operating income increased to $122 million from $102 million, primarily due to higher sales volume.

Markel repurchased $237 million of its shares during the quarter and $371 million year to date, reducing shares outstanding to 12.4 million. Gayner said the company has repurchased more than $2 billion of stock since the start of 2022 and funded the buybacks through earnings rather than borrowing.

About Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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