Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Marks and Spencer Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Marks & Spencer a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from eight brokerages (six buys, two holds), with an average 12‑month target price of GBX 416.43.
  • Shares opened at GBX 343.45, trading below the 50‑day (GBX 365.30) and 200‑day (GBX 361.60) moving averages, with a 52‑week range of GBX 315.30–411.80.
  • Insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares at GBX 404 (≈£606,000), and corporate insiders now own about 0.50% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 416.43.

A number of analysts have commented on MKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group to GBX 430 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MKS opened at GBX 343.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 365.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 315.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 411.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 381.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £606,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK's most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation. We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marks and Spencer Group Right Now?

Before you consider Marks and Spencer Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marks and Spencer Group wasn't on the list.

While Marks and Spencer Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines