Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.7333.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Marriott International Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $381.86. The stock had a trading volume of 202,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,165. The company's 50-day moving average is $373.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.28. Marriott International has a one year low of $253.76 and a one year high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 32,607.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 489,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after buying an additional 374,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after buying an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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