Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $372.95 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $379.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.41. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after purchasing an additional 219,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,619,423 shares of the company's stock worth $502,410,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company's stock worth $220,525,000 after acquiring an additional 175,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 811,068 shares of the company's stock worth $251,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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