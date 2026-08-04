Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $449.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott International from $379.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.24.

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Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.07 and a 200 day moving average of $354.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $255.27 and a 1-year high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.19, ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 analyst consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Marriott reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.19, ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 analyst consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $11.64–$11.81 from its prior $11.38–$11.63 range and continued returning capital to shareholders, including $1.1 billion of second-quarter share repurchases. Its development pipeline reached approximately 629,000 rooms, while net rooms grew 4.5% year over year. Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $11.64–$11.81 from its prior $11.38–$11.63 range and continued returning capital to shareholders, including $1.1 billion of second-quarter share repurchases. Its development pipeline reached approximately 629,000 rooms, while net rooms grew 4.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Marriott began rolling out “Ask Bonvoy,” an AI-powered conversational search tool intended to improve customer engagement and increase direct bookings through Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app. Marriott Adds AI-Powered Conversational Search Tool to Drive Direct Bookings

Marriott began rolling out “Ask Bonvoy,” an AI-powered conversational search tool intended to improve customer engagement and increase direct bookings through Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided: BMO retained an “outperform” rating and a $395 target, while Baird lowered its target to $393 but kept a “neutral” rating. Barclays cut its target to $348 and maintained “equal weight,” implying limited near-term upside.

Analysts remain divided: BMO retained an “outperform” rating and a $395 target, while Baird lowered its target to $393 but kept a “neutral” rating. Barclays cut its target to $348 and maintained “equal weight,” implying limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Management’s third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.74–$2.82 fell below the $2.88 consensus estimate, raising concerns that earnings momentum may slow after the second-quarter beat.

Management’s third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.74–$2.82 fell below the $2.88 consensus estimate, raising concerns that earnings momentum may slow after the second-quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: International comparable RevPAR declined 0.5%, with the Middle East conflict significantly reducing travel demand and sales in the region. Investors also viewed the broader revenue performance and international outlook as disappointing relative to Marriott’s elevated valuation. Marriott Says Middle East Conflict Weighed on 2Q Sales

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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