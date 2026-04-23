Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.4444.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

Get VAC alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,618.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is currently -34.52%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott Vacations Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott Vacations Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here