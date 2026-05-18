Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey bought 14,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,618.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,820,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,730,000 after buying an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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