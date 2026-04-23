Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $203.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.20 million.

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Marten Transport Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 975,540 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marten Transport's dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Marten Transport to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marten Transport has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,028 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,496 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company's stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.

The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.

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