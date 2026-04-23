Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $1.3328 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $611.26 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $621.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $490.31 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $680.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $785.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $612.00 to $608.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $780.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,904 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $479,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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