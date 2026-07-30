Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Martin Marietta Materials's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Martin Marietta Materials' conference call:

Record second-quarter performance: Core aggregates revenue rose 16% to $1.5 billion, with organic shipments up 2.3%, while the company delivered record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Core aggregates revenue rose 16% to $1.5 billion, with organic shipments up 2.3%, while the company delivered record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Martin Marietta raised full-year revenue guidance to $7.2 billion–$7.4 billion and maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.36 billion–$2.50 billion. Management cited strong infrastructure and heavy non-residential demand, including data centers, power, manufacturing, and warehousing.

and maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.36 billion–$2.50 billion. Management cited strong infrastructure and heavy non-residential demand, including data centers, power, manufacturing, and warehousing. Cost controls are progressing, with organic controllable cost of goods sold per ton up only 2.1% in the quarter despite energy inflation. The company has identified approximately $350 million in run-rate pre-tax cash flow opportunities from network optimization, asset utilization, working capital, and lower sustaining capital needs.

from network optimization, asset utilization, working capital, and lower sustaining capital needs. The planned combination with Lhoist North America would add a large, mission-critical lime business with a Sun Belt footprint, diversify end markets, and create potential commercial and operating synergies. Management expects to retain investment-grade credit quality and deleverage to its target range within 24 months after closing.

Reported aggregates pricing declined 2% because of acquisition and geographic mix, although organic mix-adjusted pricing increased 3.7%. Management expects headline pricing to remain pressured in the second half as New Frontier Materials contributes for a full period, while underlying pricing and margins should become clearer as purchase-accounting inventory charges largely roll off.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $28.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $540.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,437. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $525.38 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $577.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Martin Marietta Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion consensus estimate. Record aggregates shipments and continued infrastructure demand supported the top-line performance. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion consensus estimate. Record aggregates shipments and continued infrastructure demand supported the top-line performance. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $5.00 per share, ahead of analyst estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Management also raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the approximately $7.1 billion consensus forecast. Martin Marietta Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat on Shipment Growth

Adjusted earnings were $5.00 per share, ahead of analyst estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Management also raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the approximately $7.1 billion consensus forecast. Positive Sentiment: Martin Marietta reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook and expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits, supporting profitability and capital flexibility.

Martin Marietta reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook and expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits, supporting profitability and capital flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s return on equity was 10.27% and net margin was 38.67%. Its balance sheet remains relatively solid, with a 2.28 current ratio and 0.47 debt-to-equity ratio.

The company’s return on equity was 10.27% and net margin was 38.67%. Its balance sheet remains relatively solid, with a 2.28 current ratio and 0.47 debt-to-equity ratio. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the year-earlier quarter. Investors may be concerned that higher revenue has not translated into year-over-year earnings growth, particularly with the stock still valued at roughly 13 times earnings.

Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the year-earlier quarter. Investors may be concerned that higher revenue has not translated into year-over-year earnings growth, particularly with the stock still valued at roughly 13 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages and are near the lower end of their 12-month range, indicating continued technical weakness and possible profit-taking after the results.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $556.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $681.53.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the construction company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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