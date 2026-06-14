Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.6774.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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