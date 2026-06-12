Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock's current price.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,745,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,876,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $324.20. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $179.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell Technology to $345 from $240 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside potential from current levels. B. Riley raises Marvell price target

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell Technology to $345 from $240 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside potential from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell, reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Erste Group Bank raises Marvell estimates

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell, reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Marvell named Adobe CFO Dan Durn as its new finance chief and said the transition should be seamless, while also reaffirming its second-quarter outlook, reducing uncertainty around management changes. Marvell announces CFO transition

Marvell named Adobe CFO Dan Durn as its new finance chief and said the transition should be seamless, while also reaffirming its second-quarter outlook, reducing uncertainty around management changes. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s upcoming addition to the S&P 500 on June 22 continues to attract investor attention, since index funds will need to buy shares and the move validates the company’s market-cap and profitability gains. Marvell to join S&P 500

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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