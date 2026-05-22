Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.76.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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