Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $326.21 and last traded at $324.5850, with a volume of 30113463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.54.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $283.44 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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