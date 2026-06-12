Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley Financial from $240.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $277.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762,244. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $324.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 567,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,201,000 after acquiring an additional 128,980 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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