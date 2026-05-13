Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $200.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $182.31 and last traded at $177.9820, with a volume of 8763946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.50.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.79.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at $34,113,193.92. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell Technology (MRVL) to $200 from $125 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside and reinforcing bullish sentiment. MarketBeat MRVL coverage

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell Technology (MRVL) to $200 from $125 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside and reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Advanced Micro Devices disclosed a new stake in Marvell, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from another major semiconductor player and a sign that Marvell’s AI-related positioning is attracting strategic attention. Benzinga article

Advanced Micro Devices disclosed a new stake in Marvell, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from another major semiconductor player and a sign that Marvell’s AI-related positioning is attracting strategic attention. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Marvell’s strengthening role in AI connectivity and custom silicon, helped by its Polariton Technologies acquisition, which should expand its optical and photonics capabilities for next-generation AI infrastructure. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage highlighted Marvell’s strengthening role in AI connectivity and custom silicon, helped by its Polariton Technologies acquisition, which should expand its optical and photonics capabilities for next-generation AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell was also mentioned in a broader report on infrastructure stocks, but that appears to be general sector commentary rather than a company-specific catalyst. American Banking News article

Marvell was also mentioned in a broader report on infrastructure stocks, but that appears to be general sector commentary rather than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Earlier reports noted Marvell had been falling more steeply than the broader market after a recent pullback, suggesting some investors were taking profits or reacting to semiconductor-sector volatility. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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