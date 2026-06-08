Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,603,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session's volume of 25,106,668 shares.The stock last traded at $287.9190 and had previously closed at $263.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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