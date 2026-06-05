Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 16.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $261.39 and last traded at $263.47. 88,076,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 25,209,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.43.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish case for the company’s AI growth and execution. Article Title

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish case for the company’s AI growth and execution. Positive Sentiment: Marvell continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand and investor excitement after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called it the “next trillion-dollar company,” which has helped fuel the recent rally. Article Title

Marvell continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand and investor excitement after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called it the “next trillion-dollar company,” which has helped fuel the recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: There is also ongoing speculation that Marvell could be included in the next S&P 500 rebalancing, which could provide an index-related boost if it is selected. Article Title

There is also ongoing speculation that Marvell could be included in the next S&P 500 rebalancing, which could provide an index-related boost if it is selected. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks are under pressure as the Nasdaq sells off on rate-hike worries, and Marvell is being hit alongside other semiconductor names. Article Title

Chip stocks are under pressure as the Nasdaq sells off on rate-hike worries, and Marvell is being hit alongside other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Marvell’s stock may be overheated after its sharp AI-fueled surge, with traders now locking in gains and some analysts warning that the valuation looks stretched. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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