Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $173.34 and last traded at $176.89. Approximately 24,614,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,056,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.58.

Specifically, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.73.

View Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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