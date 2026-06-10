Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 5.4% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $252.26 and last traded at $252.59. 53,061,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 26,697,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.88.
Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500, which typically forces index funds and ETFs to buy the shares and can create a near-term demand boost. MRVL Stock Alert: Marvell Technologies to Join S&P 500
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Marvell the next trillion-dollar AI stock, reinforcing the market’s view that Marvell is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Jensen Huang Just Delivered Fantastic News to Marvell Stock Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Marvell’s strength in custom AI silicon, data center networking, and interconnect products, with analysts still pointing to strong AI-driven growth momentum. Can Marvell Technology Sustain Its AI Data Center Growth Momentum?
- Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are rotating away from the “Magnificent 7” into newer AI winners, and Marvell is being mentioned as part of the next wave of AI infrastructure names rather than a pure short-term trading story. Investors Are Ditching the Magnificent 7 For a New Group of Stocks: The MANGOS
- Neutral Sentiment: Marvell also reported solid recent earnings results, but the stock’s huge prior rally has made it vulnerable to volatility and valuation concerns, so some traders are taking profits after the move higher. Marvell (MRVL) Stock Plunges 8% Following Strong Earnings — Time to Buy the Dip?
- Negative Sentiment: MRVL has also been hit by a broader tech and chip sell-off, with articles citing profit-taking and an AI trade reversal as the main reasons for the pullback. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling Wednesday?
- Negative Sentiment: One bearish note says Marvell’s valuation has become stretched after a massive year-to-date rally, suggesting the stock may need a pause before the next leg higher. Up Nearly 200% Year-to-Date: 1 Blinking Red Light That Makes Marvell Technology Stock a Hold at $289
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.4%
The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology
(Get Free Report
)
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.
While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.