Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 5.4% - Here's Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $252.26 and last traded at $252.59. 53,061,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 26,697,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.4%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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