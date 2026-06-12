Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $280.71, but opened at $270.07. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $280.5840, with a volume of 7,582,388 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell Technology to $345 from $240 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside potential from current levels. B. Riley raises Marvell price target

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell Technology to $345 from $240 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside potential from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell, reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Erste Group Bank raises Marvell estimates

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell, reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Marvell named Adobe CFO Dan Durn as its new finance chief and said the transition should be seamless, while also reaffirming its second-quarter outlook, reducing uncertainty around management changes. Marvell announces CFO transition

Marvell named Adobe CFO Dan Durn as its new finance chief and said the transition should be seamless, while also reaffirming its second-quarter outlook, reducing uncertainty around management changes. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s upcoming addition to the S&P 500 on June 22 continues to attract investor attention, since index funds will need to buy shares and the move validates the company’s market-cap and profitability gains. Marvell to join S&P 500

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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