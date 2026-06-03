Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.79, but opened at $317.63. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $302.69, with a volume of 33,715,176 shares changing hands.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here