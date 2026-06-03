Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 3.7% - Here's Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $324.20 and last traded at $301.65. 110,972,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 23,982,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.79.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang said Marvell could become a $1 trillion company, a high-profile validation of Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang said Marvell could become a $1 trillion company, a high-profile validation of Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes that Marvell is benefiting from the market’s shift toward custom AI chips and networking hardware, not just GPUs, boosting confidence in its long-term growth runway. Article Title

Coverage notes that Marvell is benefiting from the market’s shift toward custom AI chips and networking hardware, not just GPUs, boosting confidence in its long-term growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Recent reporting highlights Marvell’s strong earnings and guidance, including rapid data-center revenue growth, reinforcing the view that AI demand is translating into real fundamentals. Article Title

Recent reporting highlights Marvell’s strong earnings and guidance, including rapid data-center revenue growth, reinforcing the view that AI demand is translating into real fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are raising targets and calling Marvell a key beneficiary of the AI buildout, adding to the bullish sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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